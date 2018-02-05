This is who the Fleabag star is playing in Solo: A Star Wars story

In the midst of all the excitement surrounding the first-look trailer for Solo: A Star Wars story, many fans have been wondering one thing – which character is Phoebe Waller-Bridge playing?

Advertisement

You see, ever since the Fleabag star was cast in Solo we’ve been curious to see how the dry wit and scabrous sense of humour characteristic of Waller-Bridge’s previous performances would fit into the Star Wars universe – and now we’re getting our very first idea with the revelation of exactly who she’ll be playing.

As many fans watching the trailer had already suspected, Waller-Bridge is playing a droid using motion capture, and can be seen in the footage flying the Millennium Falcon with Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian, standing in the middle of an explosion and aiding Emilia Clarke’s Qi’Ra (her name and its unusual spelling has also been confirmed, thanks LucasFilm!).

Her character is called L3-37, and while we don’t hear her speak in the trailer we’re sure she’ll bring the same droll humour we’ve come to expect from the likes of fellow mechanical heroes BB-8, C-3PO and K-2SO. Fingers crossed we’ll see more of her in future teasers.

Advertisement

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released in UK cinemas on 25th May