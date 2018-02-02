The 95-year-old inventor of Spider-Man and the Avengers was admitted earlier this week

Marvel fans can breathe a sigh of relief: Stan Lee is “doing well” after being taken to hospital on Wednesday night.

The 95-year-old had been suffering shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat when he was taken ill at his home, according to TMZ.

A spokesperson for Lee told the publication he “is doing well and feeling good – he is staying there for a few days for some check-ups as a safety precaution.”

“All I really want to do is tell you that I’m feeling great,” Lee then told ABC Los Angeles station KABC on Thursday. “I figured a little check up wouldn’t be bad for me. And in fact it turned out to be pretty good, it got me a lot of publicity. I’m feeling good now and I can’t wait to get in there and tangle with all the competition.”