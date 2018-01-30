The first reactions to Black Panther are in and they are GOOD

After the social media embargo on Marvel’s Black Panther was lifted, a handful of critics took to Twitter to lavish praise upon the film, calling it “the best Marvel film ever made”.

The film, which is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first superhero flick to feature a predominantly black cast, sees Chadwick Boseman reprise his role as the titular avenger alongside Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya.

There were particular plaudits reserved for Jordan, who stars as arch-villain Erik Killmonger, and Letitia Wright, who plays Black Panther’s sister Shuri.

“Black Panther is the best Marvel film ever made,” said Twitter user Nate Brail. “Nothing compares to it. Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright steal the show. The visuals are incredible. Go see it.”

“#BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realising that it is on black backs that this planet revolves,” said LA Times writer Tre’Vell Anderson.

Check out some of the hotter takes on the film below.

Black Panther is the best Marvel Film ever made. Nothing compares to it. Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright steal the show. The visuals are incredible. Go see it. — Nate Brail (@NateBrail) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realizing that it is on black backs that this planet revolves. This world’s livelihood is in our blood. pic.twitter.com/FscW1hWbI6 — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018

Black Panther looks, feels and sounds unlike any Marvel film to date. A visual feast. Wakanda is amazingly realized, the antagonist actually has an arc with emotional motivations. Marvels most political movie. So good. #BlackPanther — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) January 30, 2018

Like for real Michael B Jordan's Killmonger is the new Heath Ledger's Joker. The standard. — Phil "2018 Will Be Worse" Owen (@philrowen) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAIN — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 30, 2018

Something else I love about 'Black Panther' is Ryan Coogler found an organic way to talk about important real world issues without it feeling preachy or fake. That's hard to do in any movie but to make it work in a big #Marvel movie is even more impressive. #LongLiveTheking pic.twitter.com/lHHicc1Mxw — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 30, 2018

And one more thing on #BlackPanther: if we don’t make @letitiawright and @DanaiGurira massive superstars, then our society will collapse. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 30, 2018

Ladies and gentlemen we have an AMAZING villain. #BlackPanther was so good I can’t breathe. AND DANAI GURIRA HOLY F@$&?!?!? I LOVE this movie. pic.twitter.com/eMOZTdIMQv — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) January 30, 2018

Coogler does it again! 3 for 3 #blackpanther is thrilling, emotional and has one of the best villains in the MCU. Every character has purpose and it’s a pure ride from start to finish. Great movie. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) January 30, 2018

Black Panther is released in UK cinemas on 13th February 2018