Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
If Karen Gillan’s Jumanji was a beat-em-up videogame, it might look like this

If Karen Gillan’s Jumanji was a beat-em-up videogame, it might look like this

The jungle-running reboot gets a new 90s videogame makeover

Castpixel's Jumanji art

Karen Gillan-starring Jumanji sequel Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle gives a bit of an update to the original’s board-game format, reinventing the devilish tabletop action with a 90s-style video game that sucks in our heroes and forces them to fight to survive.

Advertisement

The end result is a fun, popcorn movie with great performances from Gillan and co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart – but it clearly wasn’t nearly authentic enough for one fan, who’s created some brilliant retro art to recreate Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle as exactly the sort of side-scrolling 90s beat-em-up that the film is riffing on.

The next move is clear – Sony has to get its act together, develop this game for real and have it ready in time for the Blu-ray release. We’ll accept nothing less.

Advertisement

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is in cinemas now

Tags

All about Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Castpixel's Jumanji art
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

snes classic mini hand

Best Christmas gifts for gamers 2017

Doctor Who Easter Eggs

17 amazing Doctor Who Easter Eggs, callbacks and references in the 2017 Christmas special

Jumanji-Welcome-to-the-Jungle-cast

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle: “a glossy slice of escapism”

TL, C4

The Crystal Maze will be back for another series on Channel 4

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more