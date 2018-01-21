Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Adele is joined by Jennifer Lawrence and Cameron Diaz as celebs show up for Women’s March 2018

Adele is joined by Jennifer Lawrence and Cameron Diaz as celebs show up for Women’s March 2018

It's been a year since the last Women's March and protesters are back on the streets in force

Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz and Adele, Instagram, SL

It’s been a year since thousands upon thousands of women the world over took to the street’s in protest at Donald Trump’s inauguration as President of the United States.

Advertisement

A year on, and there’s still plenty to make noise about – especially in light of the sexual abuse scandal that has swept through Hollywood and the Time’s Up initiative that followed.

So exactly 365 days later, women (and men) have been out in force once again, marching in the United States and in the UK – many celebrities among them.

British singer Adele was joined by Jennifer Lawrence and Cameron Diaz in a photo posted on Instagram from Los Angeles.

“I am obsessed with all the women in my life,” she wrote. “I adore them and need them more and more every day. I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Also protesting in LA were Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis and Scarlett Johansson, all of whom took to the podium to speak to the crowds assembled.

Mila Kunis and Scarlett Johansson, Getty, SL
Mila Kunis and Scarlett Johansson, Getty, SL
Natalie Portman, Getty, SL
Natalie Portman, Getty, SL

Eva Longoria also attended, reuniting with her Desperate Housewives co-star Felicity Huffman, plus Elizabeth Banks and Alfre Woodard.

Eva Longoria, Alfre Woodard, Evan Rachel Wood, Elizabeth Banks and Felicity Huffman, Getty, SL
Eva Longoria, Alfre Woodard, Elizabeth Banks and Felicity Huffman, Getty, SL

Meanwhile, in Park City, Utah, the A-list attendees of Sundance marched through the snow, including Chloe Grace Moretz and Jane Fonda.

Chloe Moretz, Getty, SL
Chloe Moretz, Getty, SL
Amy Schumer, Getty, SL
Amy Schumer, Getty, SL

And in New York, Amy Schumer, Amber Tamblyn and Whoopi Goldberg took to the streets…

Today we march #timesup

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

Whoopi Goldberg, Getty, SL
Whoopi Goldberg, Getty, SL
Advertisement

While in London, thousands of people – old and young – braved the cold weather in support of the movement.

London's Women's March, Getty, SL
London’s Women’s March, Getty, SL
London Women's March, Getty, SL
London Women’s March, Getty, SL
London Women's March, Getty, SL
London Women’s March, Getty, SL

Tags

You might like

FILES - A picture taken on September 27, 2007 shows French film legend and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot posing at the Elysee palace in Paris after a meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Bardot, France's 1960s screen icon, received a 15,000-euro (23,000 dollar) fine on June 3, 2008 for inciting hatred against Muslims. AFP PHOTO ERIC FEFERBERG (Photo credit should read ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images) Getty, TL

Brigitte Bardot denounces the #MeToo movement as “hypocritical”

attends the premiere of Sony Pictures Entertainment's "All The Money In The World" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 18, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Mark Wahlberg donates All the Money in the World reshoot fee to Time’s Up defence fund after pay gap controversy

Timothée Chalamet (Getty, EH)

Timothée Chalamet donates salary from Woody Allen movie to Time’s Up

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 05: REESE WITHERSPOON, JENNIFER ANISTON attend Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), a program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), staging its fourth biennial fundraising telecast at the at the Dolby Theatre on Friday September 5, 2014 (8:00-9:00 p.m., ET/PT) in Hollywood California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/American Broadcasting Companies Inc via WireImage, BA)

Anti-harassment initiative Time’s Up launched by Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and more

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more