Adele is joined by Jennifer Lawrence and Cameron Diaz as celebs show up for Women’s March 2018

It's been a year since the last Women's March and protesters are back on the streets in force

It’s been a year since thousands upon thousands of women the world over took to the street’s in protest at Donald Trump’s inauguration as President of the United States.

A year on, and there’s still plenty to make noise about – especially in light of the sexual abuse scandal that has swept through Hollywood and the Time’s Up initiative that followed.

So exactly 365 days later, women (and men) have been out in force once again, marching in the United States and in the UK – many celebrities among them.

British singer Adele was joined by Jennifer Lawrence and Cameron Diaz in a photo posted on Instagram from Los Angeles.

“I am obsessed with all the women in my life,” she wrote. “I adore them and need them more and more every day. I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Also protesting in LA were Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis and Scarlett Johansson, all of whom took to the podium to speak to the crowds assembled.

Eva Longoria also attended, reuniting with her Desperate Housewives co-star Felicity Huffman, plus Elizabeth Banks and Alfre Woodard.

Meanwhile, in Park City, Utah, the A-list attendees of Sundance marched through the snow, including Chloe Grace Moretz and Jane Fonda.

And in New York, Amy Schumer, Amber Tamblyn and Whoopi Goldberg took to the streets…

While in London, thousands of people – old and young – braved the cold weather in support of the movement.