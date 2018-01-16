10 chilling, wacky and hilarious Harry Potter theories
Some of these theories are dark enough to scare Voldemort
Inspired by the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel, The Crimes of Grindewald, ScreenRant has released a video of “10 Dark Harry Potter Movie Theories That Would Scare Voldemort”.
The clip includes theories about everything from Harry’s mental health and Neville’s struggles with magic to Dumbledore’s true identity and the class sizes in Hogwarts.
Some are chilling, others are wacky and/or hilarious. Either way they should get those cogs turning while we wait for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald to land this November.