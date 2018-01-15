Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 confirmed for 2020 – villain confirmed as box of snakes
Chris Pratt asks: will it feature a guy with a cardboard box of snakes? James Gunn answers: yes.
Just in case you were worried that Marvel didn’t have enough upcoming films, we now know Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in two years time.
And we heard it directly from director James Gunn, who announced on Twitter that Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot and co would return for a solo adventure in 2020.
Coming in 2020. https://t.co/2kQbPHC5gP
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 14, 2018
Gunn also answered a few fan questions while making the announcement. For instance, when a user questioned if favourite Yondu (“I’m Mary Poppins, y’all”) could return, he gave a solid no.
Can Yondu be brought back from the dead for the next Guardians?
— 🇺🇸Marilyn💋Patriots❄️ (@BlancheLouelle) January 14, 2018
SPOILER. He will never be brought back to life as long as I’m around. His passing needs to mean something. https://t.co/D5H58Twjwi
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 14, 2018
Gunn also revealed that the soundtrack for the film – always an important aspect for Guardians – had already been selected.
The music is pretty much all done and picked out. https://t.co/VXuF2FCxDl
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 14, 2018
And then Star-Lord himself Chris Pratt Tweeted his own very important question to Gunn about the nature of the villain in volume three…
@JamesGunn What up wit snakes?
— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 14, 2018
Stop avoiding the question @jamesgunn. What is your official position on snakes and what up wit’ em’?
— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 14, 2018
@jamesgunn I noticed you haven’t answered me. Let me be more specific. Can the villain in volume 3 be a guy who has a cardboard box full of snakes, yes or no? If no. Then how bout just a handful of snakes and he says, what up wit snakes? And then throws the snakes at us?
— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 14, 2018
…To which Gunn gave a very important answer…
SPOILERS, DUDE. You can’t just go tweeting off pages from the treatment. https://t.co/jUZw5oelTg
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 14, 2018
So there you have it: Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will definitely 100% completely-not-joking-at-all feature a box of snakes. And Twitter couldn’t be happier about it.
I volunteer to play this snake wielding villain. I live in Georgia so I'd be close to filming. I have ZERO acting experience. But I can hold a cardboard box like nobody's business. So what could go wrong right? Think about it. Drop me that DM
— Paul R0K (@R0KL0bStEr) January 14, 2018
By your command. #GotGVol3 #Avengers #NickFury @SamuelLJackson pic.twitter.com/NyDcLlAesm
— Bud Ice (@budice0) January 14, 2018
Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3 will be released (with snakes or not) 2020