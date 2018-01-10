Stars hit out at reportedly huge pay gap between Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams for All the Money in the World reshoots

Hollywood stars have voiced concerns in response to reports that Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million to take part in reshoots for Ridley Scott film All the Money, while his co-star Michelle Williams received less than $1,000.

USA Today wrote that although both actors are represented by the same agency, Williams only received 1% of Wahlberg’s salary for the extra filming required after Kevin Spacey was replaced in the role of J Paul Getty by Christopher Plummer.

Jessica Chastain, who was nominated for a Golden Globe alongside Williams, tweeted that “She deserves more than 1% of her male costar’s salary”. Emma Watson and Reese Witherspoon retweeted Chastain’s message.

Please go see Michelle's performance in All The Money in The World. She's a brilliant Oscar nominated Golden Globe winning actress. She has been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar' s salary. https://t.co/HIniew6lf7 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 10, 2018

Other Hollywood stars, including Mia Farrow, comedy director Judd Apatow and American Horror Story actor Billy Eichner also spoke out against the reported pay gap.

Outrageously unfair- but it’s always been like this. I was never, ever paid even a quarter of what the male lead received: Wahlberg got $1.5M for 'All the Money' reshoot, Williams paid less than $1,000 https://t.co/LrOjrHVjcp — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 10, 2018

This is so messed up that it is almost hard to believe. Almost. This is how this business works. I wonder if the studio or Wahlberg will do something to make the situation less insane. https://t.co/RsunBlOeCk — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 10, 2018

Shameful indeed. And this is a movie about how greedy and heartless men can be! https://t.co/aRTi2tqWGG — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 10, 2018

The news also angered many more on Twitter after Spacey was removed from the picture following allegations of sexual assault.

So wait they removed Kevin Spacey but kept the misogyny going…

Addressing sexual violence is systemic. It's not just getting rid of a person who causes harm, that's actually the easier part. Address the #genderwagegap #MeToo https://t.co/WPGjCiBV7d — Farrah Khan (@farrah_khan) January 10, 2018

And more highlighted that, if true, the news could show exactly why the Hollywood equality campaign Time’s Up was founded.