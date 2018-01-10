Accessibility Links

Stars hit out at reportedly huge pay gap between Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams for All the Money in the World reshoots

Jessica Chastain, Emma Watson and Reese Witherspoon have condemned any gender pay gap

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 18: Mark Wahlberg (L) and Michelle Williams attend the premiere of Sony Pictures Entertainment's "All The Money In The World" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 18, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty, TL

Hollywood stars have voiced concerns in response to reports that Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million to take part in reshoots for Ridley Scott film All the Money, while his co-star Michelle Williams received less than $1,000.

USA Today wrote that although both actors are represented by the same agency, Williams only received 1% of Wahlberg’s salary for the extra filming required after Kevin Spacey was replaced in the role of J Paul Getty by Christopher Plummer.

Jessica Chastain, who was nominated for a Golden Globe alongside Williams, tweeted that “She deserves more than 1% of her male costar’s salary”. Emma Watson and Reese Witherspoon retweeted Chastain’s message.

Other Hollywood stars, including Mia Farrow, comedy director Judd Apatow and American Horror Story actor Billy Eichner also spoke out against the reported pay gap.

The news also angered many more on Twitter after Spacey was removed from the picture following allegations of sexual assault.

And more highlighted that, if true, the news could show exactly why the Hollywood equality campaign Time’s Up was founded.

