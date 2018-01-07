Solo: A Star Wars Story didn’t change with new director Ron Howard, says star

Donald Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian in the sci-fi prequel, says that there weren’t massive overhauls after the original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired

While we’re now only a months away from the official May release date of Solo: A Star Wars Story we still know relatively little about what to expect from the latest prequel from a galaxy far, far away.

In fact, one of the only talking points about the upcoming film – which stars Alden Ehrenreich as the younger version of Harrison Ford’s iconic smuggler-turned-hero – has come from the fact that its original directors, 22 Jump Street and The Lego Movie’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller (pictured above with the cast), were fired from the project over creative differences a few months ago and replaced by Ron Howard.

Fans are accordingly expecting that the finished movie (which underwent extensive reshoots under Howard) will be quite a different prospect to the version Lord and Miller were aiming for – but according to one of the film’s leading actors, that’s simply not the case.

“It didn’t really [change],” Donald Glover, who plays the younger version of Billy Dee Williams’ original trilogy character Lando Calrissian in the film, told Deadline.

“I think we were never faced with anything like that and [Howard] did a good job of coming in and didn’t want us to change what we were doing at all.

“He wanted us to be comfortable with our vision.”

Adding that “not a ton” of the reshoots were focused on his own character, Glover continued: “It’s weird. I didn’t have a lot of stress on me.”

So it sounds like the work Miller, Lord and the rest of cast were doing won’t actually be completely overhauled after all – and even though at the moment we have NO IDEA exactly what that work was, what story it surrounded or even what the people doing it looked like in character, that’s….good, probably?

Oh, we give up – just give us a trailer, Disney! The film’s supposed to be out in four months! This is just getting ridiculous.

Solo: A Star Wars story will be released in UK cinemas on the 25th May