6 adult jokes in Christmas films you might have missed growing up

The Santa Clause
When Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) begins his transformation into Santa Claus, he learns that getting into a chimney involves a bit of flying.
But there’s a naughty (certainly not nice) reason for that: “It’s OK, I lived through the sixties,” he admits. Stick to milk Father Christmas.
Frozen
Anna, having fallen head-over-heels for Prince Hans, won’t hear a bad word against her super speedy engagement plans in this Disney fave. But there’s something a little adult about the questions from new pal Kristoff as they turn to size…
Kristoff: Eye colour?
Anna: Dreamy.
Kristoff: Foot size?
Anna: Foot size doesn’t matter.
*blushes*
Jingle All The Way
Howard Langston: “Jamie, let me talk to your mother.”
Jamie Langston: “You can’t.”
Howard Langston: “Why?”
Jamie Langston: “She’s next door petting Ted.”
Oo-er.
Elf
Kids are sure to be uninterested in what Miles Finch means when he tells Buddy the Elf he “gets more action in a week” than he does in this festive fish-out-of-water flick once. They’ll just enjoy it when the pair start fighting. Thankfully.