Wonder Woman sequel gets new release date with Gal Gadot ‘confirmed’ to return

Warner Bros has moved the film's release date up to avoid a clash with Star Wars

The much hyped Wonder Woman sequel will now be released a month and a half earlier than planned.

Deadline reports that Patty Jenkins’ follow-up – which was due for release on December 13th 2019 – will now arrive in cinemas on November 1st. That puts it well clear of Star Wars Episode IX, which is due to land on December 20th 2019.

And it also means the film will arrive just a week before the next James Bond movie.

Deadline also reports that Gadot will definitely appear in the sequel, despite the rumours circulating about her refusal to sign on to the project unless Warner Bros cut ties with producer Bret Ratner.

Instead, Gadot is reportedly “locked in” to star and hasn’t had any “sour talks” with Warner Bros.

Ratner has been subject to allegations of sexual assault and misconduct with actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn among those accusing him of harassing them.

Ratner’s RatPac productions currently has no commitment to financing the Wonder Woman sequel.

