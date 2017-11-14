JK Rowling’s not too sure about naming your pets after Voldemort

JK Rowling’s Harry Potter novels have inspired many things, from films to theme parks and a whole spin-off series about some fantastic beasts so it’s little surprise that fans around the world have taken to naming their pets after their favourite characters.

From Ginny to Tonks, Weasley to Lupin and even Severus, the most famous Harry Potter characters have loaned their names to cats, dogs, birds and rodents the length and breadth of the globe and JK Rowling is only too delighted, we’re sure.

However, there is one character who she really isn’t quite so comfortable with people naming their pets after. Tom Marvolo Riddle aka Lord Voldemort. And she pretty much said as much when she shared a tweet she’d been sent featuring a cat named after the Dark Lord.

Well, this certainly puts the lady who named her Labrador after Bellatrix Lestrange into perspective. https://t.co/j27Wgo37hP — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 13, 2017

Y’see, He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, in the words of Mr Ollivander himself, did “terrrrrible things” with his wand and pretty much campaigned for pure blood supremacy among wizards, so we can understand why Rowling might edge toward a He-Who-Your-Pets-Must-Not-Be-Named-After policy.

The author’s concerns don’t seem to be shared by her fans. though. They took the opportunity to celebrate the pets they’d named after the Potter villain and various other sinister characters in the novels.

I also have a cat named Voldemort. He showed up as a stray one summer. Would pop up out of nowhere with crazy green eyes, so we named him that as a joke. Now he responds to it though, comes running if you call him. 😀 pic.twitter.com/2hzbB2hI4z — taylor16 (@taylor__16) November 13, 2017

My snake is called Salazar Slytherin! Or Mr Sally for short. pic.twitter.com/k5LCu1xnvg — Reilly 🐱 (@reillyncole) November 13, 2017

Or a cat named Bellatrix Lescratch? pic.twitter.com/AH3F9nf0IL — L.C. (@Letsfallinlove) November 13, 2017

Here’s another Lord Voldemort – we love getting mail addressed to him from the vet and reminder voicemails that ‘Lord Voldemort is due for his checkup’ pic.twitter.com/duIu7KCwFf — MHunter29 (@MHunter29) November 13, 2017

But of course, they all still pale in comparison to this absolute legend of an amphibian.

My mum was too embarrassed to tell the vet our tortoise was called voldetort so she just said his name was Susan — sophie (@Scphietab) March 12, 2015

Now that’s how mischief is managed.