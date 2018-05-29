Coronation Street: Jack P Shepherd and Julia Goulding say David WILL get justice following rape

The stars also tease the return of Nick Tilsley to the ITV soap

Coronation Street stars Jack P Shepherd and Julia Goulding have promised that David Platt will get justice following his rape by Josh Tucker – even though it won’t come through the courts.

Show boss Kate Oates has already stated that Josh won’t be sent to prison for his crime, but it now appears that this won’t be the end of the story:

“It’s not about him evading justice – it’s about him potentially evading legal justice. He will still get his comeuppance,” says Goulding in new video interview. “It’s soap. He has to. I will write letters of complaint if he doesn’t.”

Upcoming scenes will see David finally summon up the courage to report Josh to the police, a decision that will lead to the mechanic’s arrest. But it doesn’t appear as though there will be enough evidence to prosecute. Says Jack P Shepherd:”Usually, they go down. So I think this will be a good twist to let him get off with it.”

Shepherd is also seen talking about the upcoming return of his screen brother Nick, played by Ben Price:

“He’s been missed. He came in not so long ago – he was filming a documentary and he popped his head in to have a look around. And it was like he’d not been away. It’ll be good to get him back.”

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.