Coronation Street: Mikey North on Gary’s final showdown with Phelan – and his future with Sarah

Actor Mikey North has revealed that Gary Windass will be the catalyst for the Phelan-related drama that ensues in next week’s episodes of Coronation Street. Upcoming episodes will see Gary track the Corrie killer down and drag him back to the Street, paving the way for Phelan’s last stand in Weatherfield. Says North:

“Gary has messed up again. He had the best of intentions, but it’s all gone wrong. Gary’s a nice guy deep down, but he’s just a bit of an idiot. He doesn’t think of the consequences of his actions, but this is the worst thing he’s ever done.”

The two adversaries first clashed in 2014 when Gary decked Phelan with a two-by-four and it seems as though fans can expect more of the same during their last showdown: “Gary, Phelan and planks of wood always seem to end up together. It’s nice that it’s come full circle and to be there at the end.”

In the video, North can also be seen discussing his future on the soap and revealing that he’d like to see Gary eventually get married to Sarah: “Gary and Sarah are great together. And I love working with Tina [O’Brien] – it’s been my favourite part of my time here. Hopefully they can get past this. Fingers crossed for a wedding in the next couple of years.”

As for his own future, North also says that he has no plans to leave Corrie any time soon: “This has been my best year. Kate Oates [Coronation Street’s producer] has been great for my character. I’m very happy here – I’ve just signed again, so I’m here for the foreseeable.”

