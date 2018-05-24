Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
World Cup 2018: What time is Group G fixture Belgium v Tunisia on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

World Cup 2018: What time is Group G fixture Belgium v Tunisia on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group G game at the Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

Tunisian fans react during the World Cup 2018 qualifying football match between Tunisia and Congo on September 1, 2017 at the Rades Olympic Stadium in Tunis. / AFP PHOTO / FETHI BELAID (Photo credit should read FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images)

When is the Belgium v Tunisia World Cup 2018 Group G game being played?

The game will take place on Saturday 23rd June

Advertisement

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 1pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group G?

Group G is made up of Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England.

Full fixtures for Group G can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

Advertisement

Tags

You might like

137887.ca762dca-705c-49ce-b017-eb04459f8107

EastEnders: Stacey teased Kat and Alfie’s Redwater in tonight’s episode

122918

BBC Radio 2 building renamed in memory of Sir Terry Wogan

107337

Star Wars: The Force Awakens as told by emoji is surprisingly adorable

Anna Friel, Marcella (ITV, EH)

Marcella: the real-life disorder behind the detective’s black-outs

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more