World Cup 2018: What time is Group F fixture Germany v Mexico on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?
Everything you need to know about the Group F game at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
When is the Germany v Mexico World Cup 2018 Group F game being played?
The game will take place on Sunday 17th June
What time is kick off?
The match begins at 4pm BST.
What stadium is hosting the tie?
Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?
Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.
Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group F?
Group F is made up of Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.
Full fixtures for Group F can be found here
Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?
Sure we do…
- Group A fixtures – Teams: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
- Group B fixtures – Teams: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran
- Group C fixtures – Teams: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
- Group D fixtures – Teams: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
- Group E fixtures – Teams: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
- Group F fixtures – Teams: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea
- Group G fixtures – Teams: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
- Group H fixtures – Teams: Poland, Senegal, Columbia, Japan