World Cup 2018: What time is Group A fixture Saudi Arabia v Eygpt on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?
Everything you need to know about the Group A game at the Volgograd Arena, Volgograd
When is the Saudi Arabia v Eygpt World Cup 2018 Group A game being played?
The game will take place on Monday 25th June.
What time is kick off?
The match begins at 3pm BST.
What stadium is hosting the tie?
Volgograd Arena, Volgograd
Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?
Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.
Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group A?
Group A is made up of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay
