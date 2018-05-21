Who plays Jackie in 13 Reasons Why season two? Meet new Netflix star Kelli O’Hara

Jackie is set to be a new ally for Hannah Baker's Mum Olivia in the new episodes. Find out more about the character here

13 Reasons Why season two is now on Netflix, and the new episodes bring a number of new characters for viewers to discover.

Advertisement

Key among them in episode one is Jackie, who quickly becomes a confidante for Hannah Baker’s Mum Olivia as she prepares for trial.

Find out more about the character, and actress Kelli O’Hara, below.

<section><h2>13 Reasons Why season 2: meet the new cast</h2></section><section><h2>Scott Reed – played by Brandon Butler</h2> <p></p> <p>Scott is one of the guys on the high school baseball team, and appears to be falling in line with Bryce as the new season opens. But is he all that he seems? <a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/on-demand/2018-05-17/13-reasons-why-season-2-scott-reed-brandon-butler-new-cast-character-netflix/" target="_blank"><strong>Find out more about Brandon Butler here</strong></a></p></section><section><h3>Chloe – played by Anne Winters</h3> <p></p> <p>Chloe is cheerleader captain and A-grad "It" girl. She's also Bryce's boyfriend. When Jessica returns to school after the horrific events of season one, she's forced to confront Chloe too... <a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/2018-05-17/13-reasons-why-season-2-chloe-anne-winters-new-character-cast/" target="_blank"><strong>Find out more about actress Anne Winters here</strong></a></p></section><section><h3>Cyrus (middle, played by Bryce Cass)</h3> <p></p> <p>Cyrus takes a frustrated Tyler under his wing in season two. The pair quickly bond, but is it a healthy friendship?</p></section><section><h3>Mackenzie (played by Chelsea Alden)</h3> <p></p> <p>Mackenzie is Cyrus's sister, and also befriends Tyler as he struggles to deal with life at Liberty High</p></section><section><h3>Caleb (played by RJ Brown)</h3> <p></p> <p>Caleb is introduced as Tony's boxing coach in season two, but preview images above suggest that they could grow closer as the series progresses</p></section><section><h3>Jackie (left, played by Kelli O'Hara)</h3> <p></p> <p>Jackie befriends Hannah Baker's Mum Olivia as the trial over her daughter's suicide begins. She's an advocate for victims of bullying, and is determined to help Olivia through the strains of the court. <a href="http://www.radiotimes.com/news/2018-05-18/13-reasons-why-season-2-jackie-kelli-o-hara-new-character-cast-netflix/" target="_blank"><strong>Find out more about actress Kelli O'Hara here</strong></a></p></section><section><h3>Nina (played by Samantha Logan)</h3> <p></p> <p>Student and athlete Nina is curiously interested in Jessica after she returns to school. What does she want to know?</p></section>

Who is Jackie?

According to Netflix, Kelli O’Hara’s Jackie will be an “advocate for victims of bullying.” Jackie offers help to Hannah Baker’s Mum Olivia (Kate Walsh), as she prepares for the lawsuit they filed against Liberty High at the end of season one. However, with Olivia facing a gruelling experience in court, will Jackie prove a help or a hindrance?

Advertisement

Who plays Jackie in 13 Reasons Why season two?

Kelli O’Hara is perhaps best known for being a star on the Broadway stage, winning a Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for The King and I in 2015. Recently, she has appeared in episodes of The Accidental Wolf and Masters of Sex.