Who plays Jackie in 13 Reasons Why season two? Meet new Netflix star Kelli O’Hara

Jackie is set to be a new ally for Hannah Baker's Mum Olivia in the new episodes. Find out more about the character here

Jackie (Kelli O'Hara) and Olivia (Kate Walsh) in 13 Reasons Why season 2 (Netflix)

13 Reasons Why season two is now on Netflix, and the new episodes bring a number of new characters for viewers to discover.

Key among them in episode one is Jackie, who quickly becomes a confidante for Hannah Baker’s Mum Olivia as she prepares for trial.

Find out more about the character, and actress Kelli O’Hara, below.

Who is Jackie?

According to Netflix, Kelli O’Hara’s Jackie will be an “advocate for victims of bullying.” Jackie offers help to Hannah Baker’s Mum Olivia (Kate Walsh), as she prepares for the lawsuit they filed against Liberty High at the end of season one. However, with Olivia facing a gruelling experience in court, will Jackie prove a help or a hindrance?

Who plays Jackie in 13 Reasons Why season two?

Kelli O’Hara is perhaps best known for being a star on the Broadway stage, winning a Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for The King and I in 2015. Recently, she has appeared in episodes of The Accidental Wolf and Masters of Sex.

