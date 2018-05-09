Everything you need to know about the man hoping to deliver Denmark's fourth Eurovision victory

Unbelievably, it’s been five years since Emmelie de Forest took home the top prize for Denmark in 2013 with her rendition of Only Teardrops.

The time since has failed to see anything like a repeat of that success for the Danes – indeed they failed to get past the semi-finals in both 2015 and 2016.

Hoping to put that right is Jonas Flodager Rasmussen – or just Rasmussen, as he likes to be known. Here’s everything you need to know about Denmark’s Eurovision 2018 entry…

Who is Denmark’s Eurovision 2018 entry Rasmussen?

33 years old, Rasmussen works part-time as a voice and performance coach in western Denmark.

He also has a background in musical theatre, having appeared in Danish productions such as Rent, West Side Story and Les Miserables.

The Eurovision stage shouldn’t be too daunting for Rasmussen, who has previously shared a stage with none other than The Rolling Stones – although he was part of a choir on that occasion.

What is Denmark’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Not to be confused with the Stevie Wonder song of the same name, Higher Ground was written by Niclas Arn and Karl Eurén.

Taking as its subject matter the Viking Magnus Erlendsson, who defied his king and refused to fight in battle, the song is a call to put violence aside and instead resolve conflicts through peaceful means.

Given the theme of the song, Rasmussen’s Viking-esque appearance only seems fitting…

What will Denmark’s Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage? Is there a rehearsal video?

Yes, Rasmussen has already taken to the Lisbon Eurovision stage for technical rehearsals, giving us a sneak peek what to expect come finals night…

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018