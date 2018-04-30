Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
BBC sends Frankie Boyle to Russia ahead of the World Cup

BBC sends Frankie Boyle to Russia ahead of the World Cup

Comedian to investigate the truth about the nation behind the headlines in Frankie Goes to Russia

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 21:00:00 on 30/04/2018 - Programme Name: Frankie Goes to Russia - TX: n/a - Episode: BBC Two Announcement (No. BBC Two Announcement) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 21:00 HOURS ON MONDAY 30TH APRIL 2018** Frankie Boyle - (C) ITN Productions - Photographer: Production

With stories of spy deaths, hooliganism, election rigging and a World Cup hitting the headlines, the BBC has decided to send our hardest comedian to Russia: Frankie Boyle.

Advertisement

In Frankie Goes to Russia, the comic will examine the stereotypes and half-truths of Russian football and culture over two hour-long programmes which will air on BBC2 just before the World Cup tournament starts.

The programmes will include visits to several of the host cities and the discovery of the Soviet-era drunk tanks that are being brought out of retirement for unruly fans.

Frankie also heads to Kaliningrad, the seaside town preparing to host the England team, and visits a city twinned with Glasgow, that is renowned for its football violence.

“Wanting to find out how much football really means to people in Russia, Frankie risks life and limb with a daredevil motorbike football team, records a World Cup rap with a hip hop artist and learns how to inflict serious bodily harm with some sabre wielding Cossacks who will be policing the World Cup stadiums,” said the BBC in a statement.

Advertisement

Sounds interesting.

Tags

You might like

138826.355d925d-ac6b-439f-b832-469899b25ac6

BBC reveals details of new five-part Philomena Cunk series Cunk on Britain

138645.be59bde5-2703-410e-8035-9b5d09a678b6

BBC2 to broadcast new Frankie Boyle satire just after General Election polls close

140115.1cb3f89d-35cc-4b15-bb91-a6548ad405b6

Frankie Boyle is back on the box – but how far has the BBC tamed him?

136158.5ca4698a-43a4-4def-b9b7-e8bba280f078

Frankie Boyle is getting his own BBC2 topical news show

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more