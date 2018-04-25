Benedict Cumberbatch’s best film & TV performances

We take a look at 13 of the Sherlock star's best screen appearances

With a huge army of fans and an on screen presence that demands attention, Benedict Cumberbatch has firmly established himself as one of the most reliably entertaining British actors working today.

From playing real life figures such as Julian Assange and Alan Turing, to his motion capture performance as dragon Smaug in Peter Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy, Cumberbatch has yet to give anything less than a stellar performance.

And with a varied CV that includes some of the biggest franchises in the world (Star Trek, Marvel) Oscar winning dramas (12 Years a Slave) and a Best Actor Oscar nomination of his own (The Imitation Game) it seems certain that the success will keep on coming.

Now the Sherlock star set to reprise his role as Dr Stephen Strange in Avengers: Infinity War – his biggest movie to date – and so we thought it the perfect time to look back at some of his most iconic roles in film and TV.