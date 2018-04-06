Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix on TV?

Find out when you can watch the second race of the F1 season on Sky Sports and Channel 4

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Bahrain Grand Prix, live from the Bahrain International Circuit

The second race of the F1 season is also the first night race of the year, with all the teams looking to gain early momentum under the lights in Bahrain.

Both Sky Sports and Channel 4 are covering the action this season, and the Bahrain Grand Prix will be the first race of the season to be shown live on Channel 4.

Find out how to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 7th April

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 (qualifying begins at 4pm).

Race Day: Sunday 8th April

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 (race starts at 4.10pm). Both broadcasters will be building up to the race throughout the afternoon.

Where else can I follow the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has qualifying coverage from 3.55pm on Saturday. Coverage of the race itself is on 5 Live Sports Extra from 4pm on Sunday.