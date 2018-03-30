Rylan Clark-Neal joins BBC’s Eurovision line-up, Mel Giedroyc to announce UK votes

The X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star will be lending his expertise alongside Graham Norton and Scott Mills

Rylan Clark-Neal has joined the BBC’s line-up for the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest coverage.

The X Factor finalist and Celebrity Big Brother winner was a special guest panellist on BBC2’s Eurovision: You Decide earlier this year and clearly impressed, with BBC bosses enlisting him as Scott Mills’ co-commentator for the 2018 Eurovision semi-finals.

Rylan has launched a career in presenting since finding fame on The X Factor back in 2012, landing a regular slot on This Morning, plus gigs fronting The Xtra Factor and Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, plus game shows The Wave and Babushka.

But his Eurovision stint back in January proved he really knew his stuff as he offered feedback alongside fellow judges Tom Fletcher and Rochelle Humes before viewers picked SuRie to represent the UK at this year’s contest in Lisbon on 12th May.

Now the BBC have nabbed him to join Mills during the semi-finals broadcast on 8th and 10th May on BBC4, which sees 37 countries competing for their place in the grand final.

“After an amazing evening at Eurovision: You Decide I’m absolutely thrilled to be saying I can’t wait to join the Eurovision family and host the semi-finals alongside Scott for the UK this year.” said Rylan.

“As a massive fan of Eurovision I’ve already cracked out my Union Jack Spice Girl jacket and am packed and primed and ready to take on Lisbon. SuRie was great this year and I can’t wait to watch her represent us.”

Mills added: “Eurovision is always the highlight of my year and I am truly excited that I’ll be presenting with fellow Eurovision fan, Rylan.”

Graham Norton will return to host the BBC’s coverage of the final itself, with Mel Giedroyc – who hosted You Decide – enlisted to deliver the UK’s votes to Europe’s viewers.

“I am over the moon to be the UK spokesperson for this year’s Eurovision Grand Final on BBC One!” said Giedroyc. “I’m gutted to be missing the semi-finals this year but I’m super excited to be announcing the UK’s televote result live from London on the big night!”