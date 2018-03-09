Accessibility Links

How to buy tickets for Queens of the Stone Age and friends in London

Here's everything you need to know about the rockers' feel-good hit show of the summer in London

Queens poster

Garage-rocking behemoths Queens of the Stone Age host their own one-day extravaganza for Festival Republic in London this year – with the legendary Iggy Pop joining them in a UK-show exclusive.

Buy festival tickets

Here’s everything you need to know, from the line-up to the ticket prices.

Where and when is it?

Saturday 30 June in Finsbury Park, London.

Buy festival tickets

Who’s headlining?

Queens of the Stone Age and Iggy Pop – reuniting once more after the success of their album Post Pop Depression.

Who else is playing?

An international line-up including Brody Dalle (aka Mrs Josh Homme), svelte solo all-rounder (and occasional Last Shadow Puppet) Miles Kane, US hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, stomping Swedes The Hives, Spanish garage senioritas Hinds, plus hype-magnets Black Honey, Curtis Harding, Bombino, Belako, Skinny Girl Diet and Deap Vally.

How much are tickets?

Day tickets are £52.50

VIP tickets are £85.00

All tickets are available now from Ticketmaster – book tickets NOW!

