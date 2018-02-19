Meet the cast of Marcella

Who’s who in the ITV drama

Marcella is back for a second series. The female detective who suffers from violent black-outs has a gruesome case to investigate – the murder of a schoolboy who was friends with her son.

Meet the coppers and the suspects in our full cast list, below…

Anna Friel as DS Marcella Backland

Marcella is an unrelenting detective who is willing to push boundaries to solve a case, whatever the emotional and relational collateral damage may be.

Where do I recognise Anna Friel from?

Friel is a prolific television actress. She rose to fame for her role in the 90s series Brookside, and has more recently starred in The Girlfriend Experience, Broken and American Odyssey. She won an Emmy for her portrayal of Marcella last year.

Ray Panthaki as DI Rav Sangha

Rav is the straightforward, straight-talking lead detective on Marcella’s team.

Where do I recognise Ray Panthaki from?

You might have seen Panthanki as Ronny in EastEnders from 2003 to 2005, he also starred in the TV series Blessed, DCI Banks and The Wrong Mans.

Jamie Bamber as DCI Tim Williamson

Tim is DCI of Marcella’s team. The two of them are in a casual relationship.

Where do I recognise Jamie Bamber from?

Bamber is best known for playing Matthew Wild in Fearless. He also played an attorney in NCIS and had roles in Band of Brothers and Law & Order UK.