How to buy tickets for Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals 2019

Where, when, who, how much - everything you to know about next year's Strictly Come Dancing tour

Strictly’s professional dancers will be taking to the road and waltzing around the UK in 2019.

The dates for the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour were announced this week and tickets go on sale on Thursday 15 February at 10am.

The 35-date tour begins in Salford on 3 May and concludes in Sunderland on 2 June, via Bournemouth, Nottingham, Llandudno, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Blackpool, Birmingham, London, Hull, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Liverpool, Leeds and Sheffield. Some venues have matinees as well as evening performances.

Will the lineup include judges and celebrity dancers too?

No, but they do take part in the Strictly Come Dancing Live! tour, which is in January and February. 2018’s has just finished and the lineup included 2017 winner Ore Oduba, Susan Calman, Debbie McGee, Joe McFadden and four other celebrity dancers, three of the judges and 13 pros.

Where is the tour going exactly?

3 and 4 May – Salford Lowry

5 May – Bournemouth International Centre

7 and 8 May – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

9 May – Llandudno Cymru

10 and 11 May – Edinburgh Playhouse

12 May – Aberdeen ECC

15 May – Blackpool Opera House

16 and 17 May – Birmingham Symphony Hall

18 May – London’s Eventim Apollo

19 May – Hull, venue tbc

21 May – Portsmouth Guildhall

22 and 23 May – Plymouth Pavilions

24 May – Brighton Centre

25 May – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

28 May – Liverpool Empire

29 May – Leeds Arena

30 and 31 May- Sheffield City Hall

1 and 2 June – Sunderland Empire

How much are tickets?

It depends on the venue, but tickets start at around £45 plus booking fee and are available from ticketmaster.co.uk.

When will Strictly be back on TV?

The 16th series of the show is expected to return with judges Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood, but the BBC have yet to confirm the date.

One person who won’t be returning is Brendan Cole, who recently revealed he’s been axed from the show.

If you can’t wait until September, here are Brendan and the pros in action in the last series, performing a show-stopping Disney medley in the last series.