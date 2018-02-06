Top Netflix Canada movies available now

From the Shawshank Redemption and Forrest Gump to The Godfather and Inception - there are many cinematic treats awaiting subscribers

There’s a great many brilliant films available to stream right now on Netflix Canada. Here’s some our favourites for subscribers to the service looking for something fabulous to watch…

The Shawshank Redemption

One of the best rated films of all time by users of IMDB, The Shawshank Redemption became a cult hit after its home movie release in the 1990s. The inspirational story of a man’s struggle to survive prison stars Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman.

The Godfather

Marlon Brando takes the lead as the iconic Mafia boss Don Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s brilliant story of organised crime, family and feuds.

Pulp Fiction

John Travolta, Samuel L Jackson and Uma Thurman star in Quentin Tarantino’s most famous film. A true cult classic and a true touchstone in popular culture across the world.

Lord of the Rings: Return of the King

The culmination of nearly 10 years of cinema and the final part of Peter Jackson’s epic trilogy, this film details the final battle between good and evil in Middle Earth.

Inception

Christopher Nolan’s breathtaking sci-fi masterpiece stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a thief with the ability to enter people’s dreams and steal the secrets of their subconscious.

Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks stars as the titular Forest Gump in this acclaimed drama that charts decades of the life of a slow-witted but big-hearted man from Alabama.

The Matrix

The Wachowski’s seminal sci-fi remains one of the most iconic of its genre, starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss it explores one central question – What is the Matrix?

Saving Private Ryan

Steven Spielberg’s epic and powerful Second World War drama see’s Tom Hanks lead a group of soldiers behind enemy lines in search of Private Ryan, the last of four from a family to still be alive.

Braveheart

Mel Gibson stars in this powerful historic drama that charts the battle for Scottish freedom against the English forces from the south.

Good Will Hunting

The late great Robin Williams stars in this Oscar-winning film penned by a young Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Scarface

Al Pacino stars as the brutal and ruthless Tony Montana, a man who wrestles his way to the top of the drugs trade in Miami.

Trainspotting

Danny Boyle’s seminal 90s film about heroin addiction and friendship has become a cult classic across the globe thanks to its masterful direction and iconic soundtrack.

Catch Me if You Can

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Frank Abagnale Jr. a young man who manages to live a criminal life pretending to be people he is not. But will he ever be caught?

Guardians of the Galaxy

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Glenn Close and Benicio Del Toro are among the stars in this Marvel spectacular.

12 Years a Slave

Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Solomon Northup, a free man from upstate New York who is kidnapped and sold into slavery in the south in this award-winning powerful drama.

The King’s Speech

Colin Firth puts in a fabulous performance as King George VI, a British monarch who must struggle with a speech impediment as well as the many struggles of ruling a nation.

Shrek

Mike Myers stars as a grumpy ogre whose life is made complicated by the arrival of many fairytale characters in this charming family classic that really stands the test of time.

Ocean’s Eleven

Steven Soderbergh’s crime caper remake stars some of the biggest names in Hollywood from George Clooney and Brad Pitt to Matt damon and Julia Roberts.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

The brilliant story of what happens when Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) takes himself out of school in order to explore the delights of the city of Chicago.

Being John Malkovich

A truly quirky cult classic, this indie favourite sees Craig Schwartz (John Cusack) discover a portal into actor John Malkovich’s brain. Of course he starts selling short excursions there…

Tangled

Disney’s take on the classic fairytale of Rapunzel. A charming and ever-popular family favourite starring Mandy Moore.

Silver Linings Playbook

Jennifer Lawrence won the best actress Oscar for her performance opposite Bradley Cooper in David O. Russell’s romantic comedy drama.