Where is Home and Away filmed?

Home and Away has been a regular part of the soap opera landscape since the windswept continuing drama hit our screens in 1988.

The show follows the fortunes of the residents of Summer Bay in New South Wales, and has over the years been syndicated to more than 80 territories across the globe making it one of Australia’s most successful television exports.

Is Summer Bay a real place?

No, it’s not. Summer Bay is a fictional beach town created specifically for the show.

So where is the show filmed?

Although the internal scenes for the show are filmed in studios in the Sydney suburbs, many external shots for the show – including the many beach scenes – are shot in Palm Beach, a small town in Sydney’s Northern Beaches district.

Palm Beach has been home to the main beach since the programme began in 1988.

Other external scenes are sometimes also shot at Fisherman’s Beach in Collaroy.

Can you visit the Summer Bay Surf Club?

Well, yes and no. The Surf Club you see in Home and Away is actually the North Palm Beach Surf Lifesaving Club. It’s a real place and a popular visitor attraction for fans of the show.

Can you visit The Diner?

The Pier Diner has featured in Home and Away for much of the run of the programme. The current venue is set in Palm Beach. The real venue that you see from the outside in the show is currently called The Boathouse. It’s a real eatery and a popular wedding venue – so if you’re a real fan of the show you can dine and wed all on the same day!