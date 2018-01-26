Endeavour’s fifth series begins filming as Poldark actor Lewis Peek joins the cast

Roger Allam and Shaun Evans are also back in the Inspector Morse prequel

Endeavour’s series five has begun filming, with Poldark actor Lewis Peek joining the cast for the ITV prequel.

Shaun Evans returns as the recently promoted Detective Sergeant Endeavour Morse along with Roger Allam as Detective Chief Inspector Fred Thursday, with Peek joining the six-part series as new recruit Detective Constable George Fancy.

He previously played Ted Carkeek in the second series of Poldark, and will be joined by returning cast Anton Lesser (Game Of Thrones), Dakota Blue Richards (Skins), Sean Rigby (Isabella), James Bradshaw (Primeval), Caroline O’Neil (Last Tango In Halifax) and Abigail Thaw (I Want My Wife Back).

The new series opens with Morse having finally passed his Sergeant’s exams, as Oxford City Police merges into Thames Valley Constabulary.

Creator Russell Lewis said: “As production begins on Endeavour ’68, many of the global tensions of that most turbulent year have found their way into our six new mysteries. ’67’s Summer of Love seems already a distant memory.

“Dark clouds are gathering at home and abroad as, after almost 100 years, the long history of Oxford City Police comes to an end. A terrible storm is set to blow through the professional and personal lives of newly promoted Detective Sergeant Endeavour Morse and Oxford’s Finest, leaving devastation in its wake.”

Endeavour is based on the Inspector Morse novels which were written by Colin Dexter, who passed away in March. Production company Mammoth Screen’s Damien Timmer said of Dexter: “It was a privilege to work with Colin on Endeavour, and everyone involved will miss his contribution to the show.

“He was the most delightful collaborator with a razor shape mind. We hope this new series will continue to do his legacy justice.”

Endeavour will return in 2018