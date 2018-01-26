First look at Stephen Mangan and Heather Graham in new Sky 1 comedy Bliss

Mangan’s Andrew juggles his life between two partners played by Heather Graham and Jo Hartley in the comedy written by Arrested Development's David Cross

Stephen Mangan and Heather Graham are set to star in the new Sky 1 comedy Bliss.

Sky has released the exclusive first photo of their new series, written by Arrested Development star David Cross. Check it out below.

Green Wing and Episodes star Mangan plays Andrew, a man who has to balance his time between two families. They comprise partner Kim (played by Austin Powers and Hangover star Heather Graham) and their teenage daughter Christina and a whole new family they know nothing about – Denise (Jo Hartley) and their teenage son Kris.

Andrew is the only one who knows about his complicated predicament which he goes to increasing and frantic lengths to keep secret over the course of the first series. And, as you can see from this exclusive picture, the whole experience isn’t as fun or exciting as it may initially sound.

“Andrew absolutely loves both women – he’s not lying about that at all,” says Mangan. “When he leaves each woman, he’s heartbroken.”

The six-part comedy will air on Sky 1 next month as part of a move to broadcast “edgier and more grown up” comedy in a new 10pm slot on the channel.

Rather amusingly, the first episode will air on Valentine’s Day….

Bliss will start on Sky 1 on Wednesday 14th February at 10pm