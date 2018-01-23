Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: Carla and Daniel get passionate – see the first-look pictures

Coronation Street: Carla and Daniel get passionate – see the first-look pictures

"She's making her way through the Barlows," says Rob Mallard

"She's making her way through the Barlows," says Rob Mallard

Carla Connor is nervous knowing that Aidan and Kate are going for their initial tests to see if they can be a donor. Bored she invites herself back to Daniel Barlow's flat after hearing that Sinead knocked him back. Once inside she is flirtatious and a smitten Daniel gets more than he bargained for!

Carla Connor looks set to leave former lover Peter Barlow seething with jealousy on next week’s Coronation Street when she gets passionate with his half-brother Daniel Osbourne.

Scenes to be shown on Friday 2 February see Carla invite herself to Daniel’s flat after hearing that Sinead has knocked him back. But as Carla enters the building, her movements are observed by a suspicious Peter…

Corrie viewers will then see a smitten Daniel get more than he bargained for when a flirtatious Carla makes her move!

“She sees something missing in him. He sees something missing in her,” actor Rob Mallard recently told ITV’s This Morning. “She’s making her way through the Barlows!”

And fans can expect news of the pairing to spread quickly down the Street when Sinead heads to Daniel’s to tell him she wants to try again, only to be left stunned when she sees him kissing Carla on the doorstep.

Devastated, she tells her auntie Beth, who is soon confronting the pair in the Rovers – in front of a shocked Peter. Just what will he say when he hears that Carla has been keeping it in the family?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

