Which Doctor Who companion should you date?

Take a ride on a Tardis built for two

s4_12_wal_02

If dating a Time Lord is a bit beyond you (imagine the cost of visiting the in-laws…) then maybe one of his assistants may be a better bet. After all, the companions tend to be, you know, a bit closer to your age (unless you’re 2,000 as well, apologies if so) and the same species.

Of course, it’s often tough to find someone to spend time with at this time of year – but we reckon with our highly scientific, Gallifrey-forged quiz we might be able to match you with the perfect companion for life, love and battling off the occasional Dalek invasion. You know, usual romantic stuff.

Take the quiz now to find your Tardis Valentine!

