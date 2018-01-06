Kiernan Shipka cast as new Sabrina the Teenage Witch

The Mad Men and Feud star will play a darker take on the character for a new Netflix series

In truly magical news, it’s been revealed that we have a new Sabrina the Teenage Witch following in Melissa Joan Hart’s iconic footsteps – Mad Men and Feud: Bette & Joan star Kiernan Shipka, who will play the spellcaster in Netflix’s new Sabrina series.

Planned as a sort of companion series to Archie Comics-based teen drama Riverdale (the original Sabrina comics were from the same company and set in the same universe as the cartoon Archie’s adventures, so it makes a lot of sense), the currently untitled series will take place in a neighbouring town called Greendale, and will have a darker tone than the 90s/2000s sitcom that made the character familiar to millions.

BREAKING NEWS: @netflix has cast @kiernanshipka as Sabrina Spellman in the upcoming TV series based on THE CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA comics! READ MORE: https://t.co/0Y3cNvD9Us pic.twitter.com/3GXVrBcMaj — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) January 5, 2018

Instead, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is adapting a 2014 horror-based comic about the character called The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which used more adult themes to tell the character’s story.

“We’re all such huge fans of Kiernan’s work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone’s wish list,” Aguirre-Sacasa said of the 18-year-old Shipka’s casting.

“This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we’re incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own.”

“I am thrilled that Kiernan is playing Sabrina and have no doubt that she will embody the strength, courage, and boldness that has made the character a fan favourite,” Archie Comics chief Jon Goldwater concurred.

Hey, just as long as Salem still makes an appearance and cracks a few jokes, we’ll be all good.