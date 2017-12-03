Accessibility Links

Your favourites to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2017 after musicals week are…

It's not looking good for Gemma or Mollie

Another week, another Strictly elimination…

And as the final looms ever closer who will fall just as the victory line hoves into view?

Well if RadioTimes.com readers are to be believed things are not looking good for Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec.

Our poll puts the pair as the most likely to be eliminated from the competition, with 27.19% of the vote recorded by Sunday morning.

Gemma and Aljaz performed creditably last night, but their Hello Dolly routine garnered only 29 points and put them joint bottom on the night with Davood and Nadiya.

Your second favourites to leave are Mollie and AJ with 25.26% of the vote at the time of publication. Their Grease routine divided the judges and saw them accumulate a decent 31 points – putting them third on the night.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs tonight at 7.20 pm on BBC1

