Coronation Street: Kate Connor in danger during Bistro raid

Coronation Street’s Kate Connor will dice with danger later this month when she goes up against a masked thief at the Bistro.

Advertisement

The upmarket bar is already a crime hotspot with both Carla and Chesney having previously risked their lives during showdowns on the premises. But, this time, it’s Kate who finds herself under threat.

In the run-up to the confrontation, Michelle will be seen acting suspiciously when she breaks the Bistro’s card machine while no one is looking and tells the punters that they’ll have to pay by cash.

Later in the evening, when everyone has gone, Rana and Kate have a secret after-hours rendezvous, but are interrupted by the sight of a dark figure emptying the full till.

As the thief makes to escape, Kate smashes them over the head with a bottle and the girls try to escape. But who has tried to steal from the business and will Kate and Rana be able to flee to safety?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.