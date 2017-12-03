Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Kate Connor in danger during Bistro raid

Coronation Street: Kate Connor in danger during Bistro raid

A showdown sees Kate go up against a mystery thief

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 5th December 2017 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 5th December 2017 Coronation Street - Ep 9322 Monday 11th December 2017 - 1st Ep Alone in the bistro, Kate Connor [FAYE BROOKES] and Rana Nazir [BHAVNA LIMBACHIA] kiss passionately. Having heard a noise in the kitchen, Kate and Rana hide under a table. They watch as a dark figure appears and empties the till. As the thief makes to leave, Kate smacks them over the head with a bottle Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Coronation Street’s Kate Connor will dice with danger later this month when she goes up against a masked thief at the Bistro.

Advertisement

The upmarket bar is already a crime hotspot with both Carla and Chesney having previously risked their lives during showdowns on the premises. But, this time, it’s Kate who finds herself under threat.

In the run-up to the confrontation, Michelle will be seen acting suspiciously when she breaks the Bistro’s card machine while no one is looking and tells the punters that they’ll have to pay by cash.

11_12_CORO_BISTRO_BREAK_IN_01

Later in the evening, when everyone has gone, Rana and Kate have a secret after-hours rendezvous, but are interrupted by the sight of a dark figure emptying the full till.

As the thief makes to escape, Kate smashes them over the head with a bottle and the girls try to escape. But who has tried to steal from the business and will Kate and Rana be able to flee to safety?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 5th December 2017 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 5th December 2017 Coronation Street - Ep 9322 Monday 11th December 2017 - 1st Ep Alone in the bistro, Kate Connor [FAYE BROOKES] and Rana Nazir [BHAVNA LIMBACHIA] kiss passionately. Having heard a noise in the kitchen, Kate and Rana hide under a table. They watch as a dark figure appears and empties the till. As the thief makes to leave, Kate smacks them over the head with a bottle Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Saved By the Bell’s Mr Belding just graduated from university

imagenotavailable1

Chris Evans to appear on Top Gear much sooner than you thought

imagenotavailable1

Michael Mosley: the pros and cons of five major health tests

140939.83dfaa44-e6a3-4df3-8e3b-df5bf8721858

Love Island's Tyne-Lexy: 'mum and dad' Jess and Dom would "clash massively" in real world

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more