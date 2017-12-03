Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: David Platt to be the victim of male rape

A Weatherfield newcomer by the name of Josh will sexually assault David

A controversial new Coronation Street storyline will see David Platt become the victim of male rape.

The plotline – to be shown in 2018 – will see David sexually assaulted by a Weatherfield newcomer by the name of Josh following a drunken night out.

An insider told the Mirror: “There won’t be any sexually explicit scenes, what has happened to David will be implied by his reaction and behaviour when he wakes up the next day and starts to remember some of what happened.”

Personal trainer and mechanic Josh is to arrive on the soap in January, with the paper reporting that he initially tries to get the residents into shape for a charity boxing match.

But events take a dark turn when he drugs and rapes David following an evening out. Added the source: “With Josh still on the street, David struggles to deal with the shame of what has happened to him. This is a big storyline for Jack and everyone is determined to get it right.”

This is the first time that Coronation Street has tackled the subject of male rape, however Hollyoaks are currently revisiting a 2000 storyline that saw Luke Morgan sexually assaulted by Mark Gibbs.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

