How are the cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys related?

When casting the Brown family, Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll didn’t need to look far. In fact, he didn’t have to look beyond his own living room.

The cast of the hit BBC comedy are mostly members of the comedy writer’s family, but how are they all related?

Agnes Brown – Brendan O’Carroll

The titular mammy is the daddy of the family and father to Danny O’Carroll who plays Buster, and Fiona O’Carroll who plays Maria. His sister Eilish plays next door neighbour Winnie, his wife Jennifer plays daughter Cathy, and his real-life grandson, Jamie O’Carroll, plays Mrs Brown’s grandson, Bono.

His on screen daughter-in-law Betty (Amanda Woods) is his real life daughter-in-law (she’s married to Danny aka Buster), while TV son Trevor (Martin Delany) is actually his son-in-law (married to Fiona O’Carroll aka Maria), and his sister-in-law plays Winnie’s daughter, Sharon.