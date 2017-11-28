Coronation Street Christmas 2017 plotlines revealed by show boss Kate Oates!

With just under a month to go until Christmas Day, we thought we’d give Coronation Street fans a treat by catching up with show boss Kate Oates, so she could share her festive highlights. In this first-look peek at Christmas on Corrie, the soap producer teases the season’s biggest plotlines, from Carla’s return to Steve and Tracy’s surprise romance…

Advertisement

Carla’s comeback

“Our Coronation Street Christmas present is, of course, the return of Carla Connor, complete with leopard-skin coat and plenty of secrets to unwrap over the festive season. Usually no stranger to a bottle of red wine, Carla is now sticking to soft drinks, but why? And will she help Aidan out in his time of crisis?”

The Barlows discover Billy’s secret?

“Billy’s halo has become just a little bit tarnished over winter thanks to details of his shady past coming to light. As we’ve just seen on screen, he was actually responsible for the death of Susan Barlow (whatever happened to Thou Shalt Not Kill, Billy?). And let’s just say that this particular secret could well spread down to Number One…”

Steve and Tracy cuddle up

“We’re also going to give Steve some happiness. Well, happiness may be pushing it slightly, but he will be waking up on Christmas morning with Tracy Barlow. Not that Amy and Simon are all that pleased at this joyful union – in fact, they’re going to do their best to make sure they never get back together, the killjoys.”

Happiness for Bethany and Craig?

“In news that should gladden the heart of even the most Scrooge-like curmudgeon – Bethany will embark on a tentative romance with Craig. Glad tidings indeed!”

And in other news…

“We’ll also see Brian face arrest, Alya discover a vile truth about a new client, while Toyah frets about her relationship with Peter…”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.