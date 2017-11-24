There was just one thing people didn’t like about Jodie Whittaker’s new drama Trust Me

The loved the tension, they loved Jodie and they loved her playing a Doctor - but they weren't so keen on all that lens flare...

BBC1’s new medical drama Trust Me started on Tuesday night, starring Jodie Whittaker as a nurse who steals a friend’s identity and poses as a doctor – and the majority of viewers loved it.

They loved how tense it was…

Wow I'm exhausted watching #TrustMe, very tense but blooming brilliant, can't wait for next next one! — Sue from the Brew (@suefromthebrew) August 8, 2017

Argh so tense! All cast are phenomenal!!! Actually made me feel sick for her. #TrustMe — Louis Dickson (@lthomasd) August 8, 2017

They loved Jodie Whittaker…

So #TrustMe is excellent, Jodie Whittaker has once again proven to be the most endearing person ever, but this show is so stressful. — nicole (@NicoleGHam) August 8, 2017

#TrustMe was good last night, Jodie Whittaker was great in it! ⭐️ — Arabella 💗 (@arabellabelsy) August 9, 2017

Loved #TrustMe on @BBCOne tonight. Another great BBC drama, and brilliant performance from Jodie Whittaker. Blake Harrison good too! — James Leyfield (@JamesJourn) August 8, 2017

And they loved the new Doctor Who pretending to be a doctor…

If this was the BBC's interview to see if Jodie Whitaker could carry a drama by herself she's PASSED ! Trust her-she's THE Doctor #TrustMe — Ian Donaghy (@trainingcarers) August 9, 2017

watched #TrustMe last night and just spent the whole time grinning thinking 'she's going to be Thirteen can you beLIEVE' 😁😍 — Fiona (@FionaGrimhilde) August 9, 2017

"I think I'm going to be a doctor…" No truer words have been spoken Jodie Whittaker! @BBCOne #trustme @bbcdoctorwho — Claire Nash (@Clairey_E) August 8, 2017

But one thing they didn’t love was all the lens flare…

#TrustMe needs more lens flare – said nobody ever — Johnny Walmsley (@JWWalmsley) August 8, 2017

Must be hard to work in that hospital with all the lens flare going on #trustme — Steve Coats-Dennis (@blondsteve) August 8, 2017

To clarify, lens flare is that effect where streaks or circles of light flare up on the screen. It was originally caused by accident, thanks to tiny impurities in the camera lens but has since been adopted by certain filmmakers as a way of adding gravitas and mystery to a shot – especially in sci-fi and especially by a certain JJ Abrams, who has even apologised in the past for his excessive use of the technique…

But based on viewers’ reactions, even the Star Trek director might have balked at this…

Whoever shot Trust Me on the BBC clearly just discovered the Lens Flare filter for the first time. Beyond annoying. #trustme — Alan McCredie (@alanmccredie) August 8, 2017

Can someone in the hospital in #trustme please turn the lens flare down by around 80%. This is near unwatchable. — Jordan Butters (@jordanbutters) August 8, 2017

#TrustMe what is it with the bloody annoying lens flare obsession? — Keith Adley (@deskyeti) August 8, 2017

Trust Me continues on BBC1 next Tuesday at 9pm. Bring your sunglasses…