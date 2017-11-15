David Mitchell and Robert Webb will be Back for a second series of the Channel 4 comedy

Six more episodes will start filming next summer for a likely showing at the end of 2018

Channel 4 comedy Back starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb will be returning for a second series next year, Channel 4 has confirmed.

The comedy, which follows the attempts by Stephen (Mitchell) to follow in his deceased father’s footsteps and take over the family pub business despite the return of his estranged foster brother Andrew (Webb), will begin filming six more episodes next summer.

The supporting cast including Penny Downie, Louise Brealey, Geoffrey McGivern, Matthew Holness and Oliver Maltman are also expected to return in the show which is written by Simon Blackwell.

The first series of Back attracted an average consolidated audience of 1 million viewers per episode, with more than a quarter of audience being people aged between 16 and 34, according to C4.

David Mitchell said, “I’m so pleased Channel 4 have given their backing to bringing Back back for a second series. I look back on Back series one with tremendous pride and can’t wait to be back working with the whole Back pack when we’re all back together making Back.”

Robert Webb added, “We’re all delighted that Back is where it belongs: back.”

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, concluded “Writers of Simon’s calibre don’t just turn up unannounced, at a graveside, claiming to be your foster brother, so it was easy to seize the opportunity to work with him, David, Robert and Big Talk again on this brilliantly funny show.”