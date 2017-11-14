Accessibility Links

Priti Patel set for appearance on BBC’s Question Time

Priti Patel set for appearance on BBC’s Question Time

The former International Development Secretary will join the panel in late November

Priti Patel

Former Cabinet Minister Priti Patel is scheduled to join the Question Time panel later this month.

Ms Patel, who resigned from her post as the UK’s International Development Secretary last week, will appear on the topical debate programme chaired by David Dimbleby on November 30th.

Patel first hit the headlines when Downing Street summoned her back from a trip to Uganda and Ethiopia. The summons was made after it was discovered that she’d failed to inform the Prime Minister, Theresa May, or the Foreign Office about meetings she’d arranged with with Israeli political and business figures while on holiday there in August.

Her return to the UK was closely monitored by TV viewers, with some news broadcasts actually following her flight as it touched down on home soil.

Patel stepped down as a result of the revelations, admitting that her meetings “lacked transparency”. Her post has now been filled by Penny Mordaunt.

