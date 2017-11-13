Coronation Street: Billy makes shock confession to Todd – here’s what happens next

Coronation Street vicar Billy Mayhew has made a tearful confession to boyfriend Todd in the wake of his shock arrest.

Tonight’s double bill saw Billy questioned by police about his involvement in an armed robbery that took place in 2001.

On solicitor Adam’s advice, Billy said nothing as investigating officers told him that his fingerprints had been found on a burnt-out car that was used in a heist 16 years ago.

But once he was back at home, Billy opened up to Todd, telling him about how – in his youth – he fell in with a bad crowd and was involved in a bank robbery.

After making his getaway, Billy and his partner in crime then crashed the vehicle they were in and caused someone’s death in the process.

Billy described seeing a woman and her passenger in the mangled car they’d hit, but he failed to stop and help at the scene and has been living with the guilt ever since.

Todd and Billy then lied to young Summer, telling her that the clergyman is in the clear and that it was all a case of mistaken identity.

But, of course, this particular storyline is only just beginning: later this week, Todd and Adam prepare a statement for Billy stating that he had no involvement in any armed robbery. But, awash with guilt, will Billy be able to keep up the lie?

Further ahead, it has also been reported that legal eagle Adam will take a drugs overdose when he discovers that his mum Susan was the woman who lost her life in Billy’s car crash.

Speaking about Billy’s guilt, a show source recently told The Sun: “It’s heartbreaking for him, and he tells how he now has to suffer the agony of living alongside the family he caused so much pain to all those years ago. It’s going to be a huge story this Christmas.”

