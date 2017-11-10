There's a very well-known song playing over those opening credits - but what is it?

Jimmy McGovern’s Broken is a thought-provoking and often haunting tale of a Catholic priest and the people in his Northern community, but the show’s theme tune makes almost as much of an impact as the story.

But what is the Broken theme tune? And who’s singing it?

Well, the show’s opening theme is a Randy Newman song by the name of I Think It’s Going to Rain Today. Numerous artists, from Joe Cocker to UB40, Katie Melua to David Grey, Norah Jones to Bette Midler and even Tom Odell, have covered it countless times throughout the years.

The version we hear in Broken is performed by Nina Simone.

What’s the song that plays over the closing titles in Broken?

It turns out the show’s theme tune isn’t the only track worth listening to. As the episode ends and the titles begin to roll a new composition written especially for the series begins to play.

The song is called Broken, and it’s written and performed by none other than The Kinks’ Ray Davies.