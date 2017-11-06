X Factor viewers are curious about Nicole Scherzinger’s new accent

The former Pussycat Doll seemed to adopt a Hispanic twang in honour of Viva Latino week

It was Viva Latino week on the X Factor Live shows this past weekend, and some viewers felt that judge Nicole Scherzinger got a little TOO into it.

Advertisement

Tons of X Factor fans took to Twitter to question why it seemed as if the former Pussycat Doll – who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and raised in Louisville, Kentucky – had suddenly developed a Spanish affectation to her accent.

Am I the only person who thinks Nicole Scherzinger is putting on a Latino accent this week? 🤔 — Louise Murray (@Louise_Murray94) November 4, 2017

Why is #NicoleScherzinger talking with a broken Spanish accent tonight? It's really annoying me #XFactor — Richard Newman (@Boyaboutlondon) November 4, 2017

Why is #NicoleScherzinger talking with a broken Spanish accent tonight? It's really annoying me #XFactor — Richard Newman (@Boyaboutlondon) November 4, 2017

Nicole Scherzinger, born in Maui, raised in Louisville. Developed her Latin accent in London when she realised it was Latin week #XFactor — Adam Hewitt (@adad2326) November 4, 2017

okay but why is nicole sherzinger tryna speak wi a spanish accent.. so cringe stop it 😂😂 #XFactor — natalie (@novacholy) November 4, 2017

Right ano it was Latino week on xfactor but why was Nicole Scherzinger talking with a Spanish accent 😕😕😕😕 — Sian Paris (@Sianpm) November 5, 2017

Is it me or is Nicole Scherzinger putting on a Latina accent? #XFactor — Charlotte (@Charlotteeeyyy) November 4, 2017

Does Nicole Scherzinger know she doesn't have to speak with that Latino accent just cos it's Latino week she doesn't normally talk like that — Amelia 🐢 (@ameliakendallx) November 5, 2017

So so so confused as to why Nicole Scherzinger has suddenly developed a Latin accent as soon as latino week hits #xfactor 😂🤷🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ — Mil (@MiliWood) November 5, 2017

Can't wait to hear what accent Nicole Scherzinger has on Bob Marley week!! — lulu Kiernan (@SciberrasLisa) November 4, 2017

Don’t normally watch #Xfactor but does Nicole Scherzinger always speak with a Spanish accent? 🤔💃🏻 — Jord (@JD_Hepe) November 4, 2017

It wasn’t the only aspect of Scherzinger’s appearance on last night’s X Factor that had viewers talking. Many also noticed that she had put on a poppy – which all of the contestants, and her fellow judges were sporting in remembrance of those who have given their lives in the armed forces – during the ad breaks, after appearing poppy-less at the beginning of the show. The wonders of live TV, folks.

#XFactor #NicoleScherzinger No poppy… people kick off on Twitter…. Then the poppy appears… Oh dear! — Amy (@amy86f) November 5, 2017

glad to see that Nicole scherzinger has put on a poppy — sue (@spryor67) November 5, 2017

#xfactor Nicole's obviously been told about the poppy — MARKY (@GOMDT1981) November 5, 2017

Nicole then explained to a fan on Twitter that her poppy had fallen off as she ran onstage at the beginning of the show. So that’s one mystery solved…

i’m always late, it fell off running to stage and replaced it as soon we could! i have the upmost respect for everything it stands for! https://t.co/04NQHiRTlj — Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) November 5, 2017

Advertisement

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV