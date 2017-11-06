Accessibility Links

X Factor viewers are curious about Nicole Scherzinger’s new accent

The former Pussycat Doll seemed to adopt a Hispanic twang in honour of Viva Latino week

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - OCTOBER 14: Nicole Scherzinger attends the 8th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 14, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) (BA)

It was Viva Latino week on the X Factor Live shows this past weekend, and some viewers felt that judge Nicole Scherzinger got a little TOO into it.

Tons of X Factor fans took to Twitter to question why it seemed as if the former Pussycat Doll – who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and raised in Louisville, Kentucky – had suddenly developed a Spanish affectation to her accent.

It wasn’t the only aspect of Scherzinger’s appearance on last night’s X Factor that had viewers talking. Many also noticed that she had put on a poppy – which all of the contestants, and her fellow judges were sporting in remembrance of those who have given their lives in the armed forces – during the ad breaks, after appearing poppy-less at the beginning of the show. The wonders of live TV, folks.

Nicole then explained to a fan on Twitter that her poppy had fallen off as she ran onstage at the beginning of the show. So that’s one mystery solved…

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV

Ben Allen

Writer/Researcher, On Demand

