A look inside the new Doctor Who book illustrated with fan art

Doctor Who fans are a passionate bunch. They also tend to be pretty creative so when the BBC decided to put together a book detailing 100 of their favourite episodes, they were keen for it to be illustrated by viewers.

A Puffin Doctor Who fan art competition, held in early 2017, received thousands of entries and the winning artworks are now part of that book, Doctor Who: 100 Illustrated Adventures.

Below, we have an exclusive look inside at some of the spreads, plus more examples of the fan art that made it in, created by Doctor Who fans as young as eight years old…