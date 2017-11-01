Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Rita’s fate revealed in emotional scenes

Coronation Street: Rita’s fate revealed in emotional scenes

Is the Corrie icon out of danger?

ITV - DB

Coronation Street fans can breathe a sigh of relief: Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) isn’t being killed off!

Advertisement

Fans have been fearing for the Street stalwart’s future ever since she was diagnosed with a brain tumour back in September, with a #SaveRita campaign even being launched on social media.

But to Rita’s relief, she was told by a doctor that the tumour is benign – news that puts the Kabin Queen out of danger.

Screen Shot 2017-11-01 at 10.26.52

Scenes just broadcast saw a concerned Gemma barge her way into the consultation, thwarting Rita’s efforts to keep her appointment a secret.

But, in the end, she was thankful for her friend’s determination to be by her side when the doctor gave her diagnosis.

In a celebratory mood, an emotional Rita and Gemma then headed to the Rovers where she shared her good news with the likes of Jenny and Audrey.

No doubt viewers will also be raising a glass themselves right about now…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Latest news

Screen Shot sadasdasdasdas2017-10-31 at 10.22.19

Emmerdale: Lachlan launches surprise attack on Robert

(BBC, TL)

Dr Michael Mosley: how diet could conquer depression

Everything Coronation Street

ITV - DB
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2017-09-15 at 15.40.31

Coronation Street: Rita collapses – here’s what happens next!

Rita_Gemma_Coronation_Street-hfowoihfadsdfiohidfah

Coronation Street: what is wrong with an ailing Rita?

CORRIE 9253 WEDS 20TH SEPT 1930 PREVIEW CLIP

Coronation Street heartbreak: watch Rita weep following shock diagnosis

ritaCorrie1

Coronation Street: Rita to be diagnosed with a brain tumour

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more