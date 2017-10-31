The Great British Bake Off 2017: who’s in the final?
Find out more about all the bakers competing for the Channel 4 Bake Off crown this Tuesday – and who has already left the Bake Off tent
The Great British Bake Off 2017 final airs this Tuesday – and there are just three bakers left to battle it out for the Bake Off crown.
Over ten weeks we’ve seen the 12 keen contestants whittled down, and now Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have to pick a winner.
Find out more about all the bakers who have made it to the final – and who has already left the Bake Off tent – by clicking on the pictures below.
Updated 31st October