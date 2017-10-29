Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
How Blue Planet II filmed the gorgeous light show with rays and luminous plankton

How Blue Planet II filmed the gorgeous light show with rays and luminous plankton

In the first episode we see mobula rays lit up by glowing plankton in a pitch-black ocean. Producer Jonathan Smith reveals how they did it...

Stingray (Getty, EH)

It’s a strikingly beautiful scene in Blue Planet II episode one: when mobula rays are lit up by a layer of glowing plankton in a stunning light show in the depths of the ocean.

Advertisement

BBC Natural History Unit producer Jonathan Smith reveals how the Blue Planet II team captured this nocturnal sequence on camera.

We were in the Sea of Cortez off the California Baja peninsular to film bioluminescent plankton, and the mobula rays helped produce a scene that was really quite magical.

Basically, at night you get a layer of plankton at the surface and if something brushes against them they glow. One explanation is that what they’re doing is lighting up predators. The rays are feeding on shrimps in the plankton; suddenly a ray that you can’t see at all because it’s pitch black becomes like an angel, glowing in some kind of ethereal light as these microscopic plankton spark and light it up.

You need total darkness, and cameras that operate like night vision goggles, to pick up the bioluminescent light. It’s a classic case of new technology opening up an opportunity that when we started making the series would only have been a pipe dream. We feel we’ve done something we never quite dreamed we’d be able to pull off.

Interview by Terry Payne

Advertisement

Blue Planet II begins Sunday 29th October at 8pm on BBC1

Tags

Radio Times staff

Latest UK TV and radio programme listings, what's on TV tonight, TV and entertainment news from Radio Times.

Latest news

A male Kobudai (Asian Sheephead Wrasse) in Japan (BBC NHU, JG)

How Blue Planet II filmed the fish that changes sex in episode one

Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams

How is Electric Dreams episode Human Is different from Philip K Dick’s original story?

Everything Blue Planet II

A male Kobudai (Asian Sheephead Wrasse) in Japan (BBC NHU, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Planet Earth II (BBC, EH)

Watch the incredible moment a flying fish devours an unassuming bird on Blue Planet II

Giant Trevally fish leaps out of the water to catch sooty tern birds as they fly overhead (BBC NHU, JG)

How Blue Planet II filmed the incredible fish vs bird sequence in episode one

An orange dotted tuskfish (Choerodon anchorago) on the Great Barrier Reef (BBC NHU, JG)

How Blue Planet II filmed the fish that uses ‘tools’ to break open clams

Blue Planet II Landscape

How Claude Monet inspired Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack for Blue Planet II

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more