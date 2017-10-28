Emilia Clarke just sent Strictly’s Susan Calman an amazing good luck message

"As the Mother of Dragons myself, I wanted to wish you luck, because you are my favourite. You and adorable Kevin, I want to win."

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Susan Calman has received the backing of Mother of Dragon’s herself, Emilia Clarke.

Advertisement

After the Scottish comedian revealed she would dress as Game Of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen during her performance on this weekend’s show, Clarke – who plays Khaleesi in HBO’s fantasy drama – filmed a spectacular message of support for Calman.

Tonight I'm Daenerys Targaryen on @bbcstrictly. I just got a message from Daenerys Targaryen herself. Seriously. It's actually her *swoons* pic.twitter.com/GOuohvSqt9 — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 28, 2017

Speaking in character, Clarke said: “Susan. My sources tell me that you are playing the Mother of Dragons this week on Strictly Come Dancing. As the Mother of Dragons myself, I wanted to wish you luck, because you are my favourite. You and adorable Kevin, I want to win.

“My dragons and I will be watching, waiting patiently to see you win Strictly Come Dancing. I believe in you, Susan. You go get ’em!”

And Calman, who posted the video on Twitter, was absolutely thrilled, saying: “I just got a message from Daenerys Targaryen herself. Seriously. It’s actually her *swoons*”

So, if you weren’t excited enough about Calman’s upcoming performance – a fantasy-themed Foxtrot with partner Kevin Clifton to Queen’s Killer Queen – there’s every chance Khaleesi could set her dragons on the judges if they get too critical.

Good luck, Craig.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 tonight at 6.35pm