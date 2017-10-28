Accessibility Links

21 tweets that sum up the first Sounds Like Friday Night show

Viewers were split about BBC1's new regular live music show with Greg James

(BBC, TL)

Finally: over 10 years since there was a regular live music show on BBC1, last night saw the introduction of Sounds like Friday Night. Fronted by Radio 1 DJ Greg James and Radio 1Xtra’s Dotty, the show promised a musical extravaganza with live performances, star interviews and comedy sketches.

Did it deliver the “dynamic” show James told us to expect? For many, it was just what they hoped for…

In particular, viewers praised performances of stars Charlie Puth and Jessie Ware…

However, the show hit a few snags outside the live performances. Firstly, viewers were split about the comedy sketch with Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl attempting some BBC impressions…

And most weren’t happy with the time dedicated to interviewing the musicians…

Instead many would have preferred to see more live music…

Actually, some just wanted to see the return of another live music show. See if you can spot which one…

But hey, for a first effort, the show still delivered some of the live music it promised. It’s got to be worth a second watch right, guys?

Guys?

Maybe not then…

Sounds Like Friday Night continues next Friday at on BBC One at 7.30pm

