21 tweets that sum up the first Sounds Like Friday Night show

Viewers were split about BBC1's new regular live music show with Greg James

Finally: over 10 years since there was a regular live music show on BBC1, last night saw the introduction of Sounds like Friday Night. Fronted by Radio 1 DJ Greg James and Radio 1Xtra’s Dotty, the show promised a musical extravaganza with live performances, star interviews and comedy sketches.

Did it deliver the “dynamic” show James told us to expect? For many, it was just what they hoped for…

Great first show @gregjames #SoundsLikeFridayNight @bbcmusic good to have a live music back on prime time — Gary Trudgett (@garytrudgett) October 27, 2017

Is TOTP back? #SoundsLikeFridayNight Good to see a new music show on TV! — Stephen Street (@StreetStephen) October 27, 2017

In particular, viewers praised performances of stars Charlie Puth and Jessie Ware…

So Charlie Puth is fantastic live. Would definitely see him in concert. #SoundsLikeFridayNight — Millie (@MillieSansoye) October 27, 2017

My god. How good was Charlie Puth? #SoundsLikeFridayNight — ETERNAL KLOPPTIMIST (@mickc1962) October 27, 2017

Jessie Ware yassss girl 😍 #SoundsLikeFridayNight — Christina Maria 🥀 (@MzCristinaMaria) October 27, 2017

However, the show hit a few snags outside the live performances. Firstly, viewers were split about the comedy sketch with Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl attempting some BBC impressions…

Dave Grohl doing BBC voiceovers 😂 #SoundsLikeFridayNight — KellyBob 🎃 (@Kawee6281) October 27, 2017

Dave Grohl right now with his agent backstage at #SoundsLikeFridayNight pic.twitter.com/WPa9375z1c — Jasper® (@BorderJasper) October 27, 2017

God that Grohl skit was awful. #SoundsLikeFridayNight — Martin Bentley (@themib) October 27, 2017

Dave Grohl is nailing this cold skit 😂😂😂 #SoundsLikeFridayNight — Jack Walker (@JackTheFact29) October 27, 2017

And most weren’t happy with the time dedicated to interviewing the musicians…

Thought I'd try out #SoundsLikeFridayNight and… Why waste interview time with Jessie Ware by asking her about Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith? — Coral Williamson (@coralamberrr) October 27, 2017

Did we REALLY need a lengthy DeRulo interview? MUSIC NEEDED FFS. #SoundsLikeFridayNight — Martin Bentley (@themib) October 27, 2017

Instead many would have preferred to see more live music…

Only one musical performance in the first 10 mins. Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz#SoundsLikeFridayNight — David Aitken (@DavidJAitken) October 27, 2017

I was so excited for #SoundsLikeFridayNight Finally a good British music show. All they do is talk. Needs more music 🎶🎶🎶 — Esmee Jayne Basani (@EsmeeJayne) October 27, 2017

Thought we were gonna get non stop music instead we've had one song a sketch and a load of talk not too impressed #SoundsLikeFridayNight — Sophie Renee Mair (@SophieMair19) October 27, 2017

Actually, some just wanted to see the return of another live music show. See if you can spot which one…

#SoundsLikeFridayNight it’s a copy of top of the pops. You might as bring back top of the pops — Zan tomlinson (@Tommoxan) October 27, 2017

WHY DON’T THEY JUST BRING BACK TOP OF THE POPS? #SoundsLikeFridayNight — 🎃 Scaredy Matt 🎃 (@_MattThomas91) October 27, 2017

Thank you #SoundsLikeFridayNight for highlighting the need for live music on BBC – and doing it so badly that Top of the Pops has to return! — Mrs Stephen Fry (@MrsStephenFry) October 27, 2017

But hey, for a first effort, the show still delivered some of the live music it promised. It’s got to be worth a second watch right, guys?

Guys?

So we've had 4 songs (two by Jason Derulo), a teaser song, sketches galore and interview…this is #SoundsLikeFridayNight #slfn pic.twitter.com/l9JD8WxqDg — Rhys with a spoon (@Rhys_fantastico) October 27, 2017

#SoundsLikeFridayNight has potential. They just need to drop the acts, the presenters, the sketches, the studio, the audience and the format — JR Moores (@spinal_bap) October 27, 2017

Maybe not then…

Sounds Like Friday Night continues next Friday at on BBC One at 7.30pm